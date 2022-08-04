© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
William Dyer
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this July 21, 2011 file photo, William Dyer, Jr., of Gorham, Maine stays cool seated on his beach chair waist-deep in Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine.

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County.

The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The National Weather Services is advising people to take precautions and be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, which include headaches, nausea and dizziness. Confusion and slurred speech are symptoms of heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

Several dozen cooling centers are open across the state. The Maine Emergency Management Agency website has a detailed list.

Environment and Outdoors
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight