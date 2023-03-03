Storm could bring up to 18 inches of snow in Maine

One of the biggest storms of the season will arrive in Maine around midnight Friday and dump up to 18 inches of snow before it ends Saturday night.

Meteorologist Michael Clair of the National Weather Service office in Gray says to expect 8-12 inches in the capital region, the midcoast, and the immediate south coast. Inland Cumberland and York counties could get 12-18 inches. He says the heaviest snowfalls are expected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, and again between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"Kind of one of the big points we're trying to get out to people is there will be times when it'll snowing up to two inches an hour and driving conditions will be very poor," Clair says. "Temperatures around freezing as well, especially across in southern areas. So it'll be a very slushy, slippery snow on the roads."

Clair says it will be windy along the coastline, which could cause some power outages. No snow is expected in the far north.