Environment and Outdoors

Two Maine men drown with 48 hours

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT

The Maine Warden Service says it has responded to two drownings within a 48-hour period.

On Sunday afternoon, officials say 61-year-old Brian Minott of New Gloucester was swimming with four others in Little Narrows Pond in Lincoln when he went under and didn't resurface. His body was recovered later that night.

On Monday, 38-year-old Scott Newton of Madison was white water rafting with two others in the West Branch of the Penobscot River when the boat flipped shortly after launch sending the three through whitewater rapids.

According to wardens, all three were wearing life jackets and helmets, but only two made it to shore.

