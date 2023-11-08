© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine drivers cautioned as snowfall expected during Thursday's morning commute

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
Graphic from NWS Gray showing the times
NWS Gray
/
NWS Gray
Graphic from NWS Gray showing when snow will probably begin falling throughout Maine.

Most Mainers will experience the first snowfall on Thursday morning during this season's first winter storm. Overnight temperatures are predicted to be below freezing. Meteorological reports say the snow should fall from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., during commute hours. Despite being less than an inch of snow for most areas in Maine, drivers should remain cautious.

"If you have winter tires, now might be a good time to get them on," said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. "That snow is likely to change over to a wintry mix — including sleet and freezing rain — for a few hours, and then eventually over to rain. That can cause some really slippery travel come the morning."

As rain is expected later in the day, the snow will likely not stick around for very long. The storm will taper over the course of the afternoon. Snow showers will stick around in the mountains through Friday.

Thunberg recommends drivers exercise caution during Thursday's commute and allow for extra time.

"Even though it's not going to be accumulating to a lot of snow for the area, it's still freezing precipitation," she said "And that is very slippery, so just take it easy."
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
