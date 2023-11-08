Maine drivers cautioned as snowfall expected during Thursday's morning commute

Most Mainers will experience the first snowfall on Thursday morning during this season's first winter storm. Overnight temperatures are predicted to be below freezing. Meteorological reports say the snow should fall from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., during commute hours. Despite being less than an inch of snow for most areas in Maine, drivers should remain cautious.

"If you have winter tires, now might be a good time to get them on," said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. "That snow is likely to change over to a wintry mix — including sleet and freezing rain — for a few hours, and then eventually over to rain. That can cause some really slippery travel come the morning."

As rain is expected later in the day, the snow will likely not stick around for very long. The storm will taper over the course of the afternoon. Snow showers will stick around in the mountains through Friday.

Thunberg recommends drivers exercise caution during Thursday's commute and allow for extra time.

"Even though it's not going to be accumulating to a lot of snow for the area, it's still freezing precipitation," she said "And that is very slippery, so just take it easy."