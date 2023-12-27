Blue Hill Heritage Trust closes on Wallamatogus Mountain land purchase

The Blue Hill Heritage Trust has closed on the purchase of more than 300 acres of Wallamatogus Mountain.

Located in the town of Penobscot on the Down East coast, the property sits on the south side of the mountain, offering views of Penobscot Bay and portions of Acadia National Park.

The land was used as a commercial blueberry field, says Hans Carlson, executive director of the trust. The organization began fundraising to buy the property five years ago, and was helped by grants from Land's for Maine's Future and the U.S. Community Forest program.

They were assisted by the Conservation Fund, a nonprofit that purchased the land and held it until the trust had the funds to buy it.

"It took a number of years to sort of pull the whole thing together but it's really one of our premiere projects just because it was such a well-known place and a well-loved place," Carlson said.

The trust held a grand opening for the property earlier this month, and the land is now open to the public.

"It feels great to protect something not only for the ecological value, but also just for the community value of it as well," Carlson said.