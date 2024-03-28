Maine Supreme Judicial court says state Sunday hunting ban is constitutional

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the state's ban on Sunday hunting is constitutional.

Virginia and Joel Parker of Readfield sued the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in 2022, alleging that Maine's longstanding ban on Sunday hunting violates the state constitution's Right to Food amendment approved by voters three years ago.

In its decision, the law court says that the Right to Food amendment does not allow illegal hunting, which would including hunting on Sunday.