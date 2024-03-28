© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Supreme Judicial court says state Sunday hunting ban is constitutional

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT
Jared Bornstein walks through the woods while deer hunting Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Turner, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Jared Bornstein walks through the woods while deer hunting Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Turner, Maine.

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the state's ban on Sunday hunting is constitutional.

Virginia and Joel Parker of Readfield sued the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in 2022, alleging that Maine's longstanding ban on Sunday hunting violates the state constitution's Right to Food amendment approved by voters three years ago.

In its decision, the law court says that the Right to Food amendment does not allow illegal hunting, which would including hunting on Sunday.
