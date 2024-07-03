© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Train derailment spills 1,200 gallons of diesel near Penobscot River

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published July 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM EDT
A train derailment in Mattawamkeag on Tuesday caused 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled.
Lincoln Fire Department
/
BDN
A train derailment in Mattawamkeag on Tuesday caused 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled.

About 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during a train derailment near Mattawamkeag on Tuesday.

The derailment occurred at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday at a rail yard in Penobscot County according to railway operator CSX Transportation. The Lincoln Fire Department which responded to the scene reported a train engine had collided with a parked boxcar on the rails. While no one was injured, the collision upended one boxcar and derailed another.

The derailed car proceeded to sideswipe the locomotive’s fuel tank according to CSX, rupturing the tank and causing the fuel to spill approximately 1,200 gallons onto the ground. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said cleanup crews managed to safely transfer an additional 2,450 gallons out of the damaged fuel tank.

The Maine DEP said the department flew a drone from the sheriff's office and a Maine Forest Service aircraft to see if any fuel ended up in the nearby Penobscot River. Both did not see any fuel sheen on the river, indicating no fuel ended up in the waterway.

CSX and the Maine DEP both said they are working together to clean the fuel and will continue monitoring the site through the holiday weekend. CSX said the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Environment and Outdoors
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song