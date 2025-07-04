Tekakapimək Contact Station at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument opens to the public

The visitors center at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is now open to the public.

The Tekakapimək Contact Station was built by the Elliotsville Foundation, with coordination from the Wabanaki Nations. The station features exhibits with Wabanaki history and stories of the area.

"I think what the place offers right now is a true orientation to the histories and stories of this place, of the Katahdin region, and in particular, of the native cultures of this space," said Neal Labrie, superintendent for the national monument.

The building was designed with the Wabanaki Nations, and is embedded with Wabanaki culture and history of the region.

Labrie said the building represents the National Park Services' efforts to work with indigenous tribes.

"When we look ahead to what the monument can be in the future, this is a tremendous jumping off point for showcasing how a National Park Service site can be part of the various communities of where it exists," he said.

The contact station will be open Friday through Sunday for the summer season. Labrie said visitors should check the monument's website to plan trips and check weather and road conditions.

