Invasive stiltgrass spread in Maine prompts call to action

Invasive plant monitors are raising alarms about the spread of Japanese stiltgrass in southern Maine and enlisting community members to help contain the destructive plant before it gets out of control.

A new and concerning patch of the plant was found in York in August, indicating it may be present outside of a few spots the state has been trying to eradicate, said Chad Hammer, a biologist with the Maine Natural Areas Program.

"I’m afraid that there are some other populations right under people’s noses but they are not aware that grass is a highly invasive grass and a real threat to Maine’s forests," Hammer said.

Invasive stiltgrass was first discovered in Maine in 2020 and has been confirmed in York and Sagadahoc counties.

The plant spreads aggressively along disturbed soil such as ATV trails, roadsides and streambeds, Hammer said. Stiltgrass seeds can be carried in soil caught on tires, shoes and other objects, he added.

"Since those are high dispersal corridors, moving that contaminated soil is moving the stiltgrass seeds from our contained areas, and that is where we are starting to see those satellite populations popping up," Hammer said.

The plant can quickly colonize forest understory, choke out native plants and provide ample fuel for wildfires, according to the natural areas program.

Hammer said the plant can be identified by its smooth pointed leaves with a distinctive silver stripe down the middle.

Maine has been trying to eradicate the species since it was first discovered in the state.

The natural areas program is holding a community action day to learn how to identify the plant and help combat it on Sept. 9 in Georgetown. Hammer said another day will be held later in York later in the month.

For more information, contact the natural areas program at invasives.mnap@maine.gov.