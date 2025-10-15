Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Liberty Graphics teams up with Monterey Bay Aquarium to save sea otters, with help from Taylor Swift

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published October 15, 2025 at 8:34 PM EDT
A vintage Liberty Graphics shirt featuring otters that was worn by Taylor Swift in her recent "Life of a Showgirl" film release is being reissued in response to fan demands.
A vintage Liberty Graphics shirt featuring otters that was worn by Taylor Swift in her recent "Life of a Showgirl" film release is being reissued in response to fan demands.

A Liberty, Maine-based T-shirt company known for its nature-themed designs is teaming up with the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California to raise money for the protection of sea otters, with a major boost from pop star Taylor Swift.

Matt Enos, a multimedia manager with Liberty Graphics, says Swift was unexpectedly spotted wearing one of their vintage Monterey Bay Aquarium sea otter designs in a film promoting her new album.

"It's not that often that the most famous person on the planet is wearing one of our shirts," said Enos.

In response to huge demand for the shirt from fans of Taylor Swift and sea otters, Enos says the company is now collaborating with the Aquarium on a special fundraiser by re-printing a limited number of the sea otter design tees.

"We like to educate people about the natural world, and as part of that, we are all about supporting any kind of wildlife conservation efforts," said Enos. "So it's a win-win for both of us."

Enos says those who contribute enough to the Aquarium's Sea Otter Conservation program can receive one as a thank you gift.

Environment and Outdoors
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks