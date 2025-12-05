Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Some ski hills to open this weekend amid freezing temperatures

Maine Public | By Michael Livingston
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST
A chair lift with skiers heads up the a trail at Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine.
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public
A chair lift with skiers heads up the a trail at Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine in 2024.

Several additional Maine ski areas will be opening for the season this weekend, bolstered by snow and colder temperatures.

Mainers looking to hit the ski hills this weekend should prepare for nice trail conditions but dress for the cold.

Ethan Austin is director of marketing at Saddleback Mountain in Rangley. He says while most resorts now rely on man-made snow, natural flakes allow for better conditions.

"When you mix it with what we're able to make with our snow making system, it's great. The conditions are perfect packed powder, mid-winter type surface conditions today," Austin said. It's skiing more like January or February than the beginning of December."

Other hills opening this weekend include Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton and Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn — which is celebrating its earliest season opening in 30 years.

"We needed the cold temperatures and we needed snow to make it happen," said Lost Valley Marketing Manager Travis Dow. "We weren't really sure that we were going to be able to make it, it was kind of a tentative date, but we did it."

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley and Sunday River in Newry opened before Thanksgiving.
winter weatherSkiingLost ValleySaddleback Mountain
Michael Livingston
Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
