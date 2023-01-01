© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Public Film Series

Gunpowder Mills of Gorham and Windham, Maine

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 31 at 9:00 pm
Sat., September 2 at 2:00 pm
Gambo Dam, circa 1900.
Maine Historical Society
/
https://www.mainememory.net/record/99132

Not long after Maine was incorporated as a state in 1820, gunpowder was produced in large quantities along the Presumpscot River in Gorham and Windham. Based on a book by longtime University of Southern Maine chemistry professor, Maurice Whitten, this documentary brings to life a little unknown chapter in Maine's industrial and Civil War history.

Produced by Patrick Bonant and Saco River Community Media/Gorham Community Access Television.