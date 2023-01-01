Gunpowder Mills of Gorham and Windham, Maine
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 31 at 9:00 pm
Sat., September 2 at 2:00 pm
Thur., August 31 at 9:00 pm
Sat., September 2 at 2:00 pm
Not long after Maine was incorporated as a state in 1820, gunpowder was produced in large quantities along the Presumpscot River in Gorham and Windham. Based on a book by longtime University of Southern Maine chemistry professor, Maurice Whitten, this documentary brings to life a little unknown chapter in Maine's industrial and Civil War history.
Produced by Patrick Bonant and Saco River Community Media/Gorham Community Access Television.