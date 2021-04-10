© 2021 Maine Public
Maine CDC Adds 311 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, No New Deaths

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published April 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT
John Zavodny, president of the Maine Seacoast Mission, left, registers residents for COVID-19 vaccinations in a library on the island of Islesford, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021.

The Maine CDC has added 311 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 53,745. The death toll remains at 750.

As of Friday morning, 77 Mainers were hospitalized with the disease, with 29 in critical care and 13 on ventilators.

More than half a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, or about 44% of the eligible population.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

