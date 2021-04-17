Maine CDC Adds 1 Death, 346 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

One more Mainer has died with COVID-19, a woman age 80 or older from Kennebec County. That's according to the Maine CDC, which also reported 346 more cases of the disease on Sunday.

Although that's a continued downward trend from Friday and Saturday, the state's seven-day average is still on the climb, reaching 475 cases.

In all, 57,285 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state, and 765 Mainers have died.

As of Sunday morning, 104 people were hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 33 were in critical care and 14 on ventilators.

Just over half of Maine's eligible population — people ages 16 and older — have received one dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 38% of Maine's eligible population have received both doses, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.