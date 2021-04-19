© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Advocates Say Tobacco Companies Aggressively Target LGBTQ Community

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 19, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT

EqualityMaine says marketing by the tobacco industry is fueling health disparities among the LGBTQ community.

The advocacy group hosted a Facebook live event on the issue Friday. The executive director of the National LGBT Cancer Network, who goes by the name Scout, said use of tobacco products among the LGBTQ community is 50% higher than the rest of the population.

"We are, unfortunately — because we have experienced so much stigma and so much social isolation and discrimination — we're an easy and cheap market for any corporation, honestly, to curry favor with," Scout said.

The U.S. CDC says that higher use of tobacco products within the LGBTQ community is partly due to aggressive marketing by tobacco companies that sponsor events, bar promotions, giveaways, and advertisements.

Democratic state Rep. Michele Meyer of Eliot also spoke during the Facebook Live event. She's sponsoring legislation that would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Maine.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight