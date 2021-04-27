Maine Restaurants Welcome End Of Outdoor Mask Mandate

Maine restaurants are welcoming the Mills Administration's decision to lift mask requirements outdoors. Greg Dugal of Hospitality Maine says restaurants hope it will put customers at ease.

"You know, not only while they're dining, but that they'll feel good about going out and dining outdoors at restaurants that currently offer that," he says.

The state changed its policy Tuesday to reflect new guidance from the U.S. CDC that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 outdoors is low.

While the U.S. CDC still recommends that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask when dining outdoors with people from different households, the Mills Administration opted to drop the requirement for simplicity.

