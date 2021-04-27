© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Restaurants Welcome End Of Outdoor Mask Mandate

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Al fresco dining options in January 2021 at Portland's Terlingua.

Maine restaurants are welcoming the Mills Administration's decision to lift mask requirements outdoors. Greg Dugal of Hospitality Maine says restaurants hope it will put customers at ease.

"You know, not only while they're dining, but that they'll feel good about going out and dining outdoors at restaurants that currently offer that," he says.

The state changed its policy Tuesday to reflect new guidance from the U.S. CDC that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 outdoors is low.

While the U.S. CDC still recommends that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask when dining outdoors with people from different households, the Mills Administration opted to drop the requirement for simplicity.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
