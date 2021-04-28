MaineHealth Adds Walk-In Appointment Options At 6 Clinics As CDC Reports 1 Death, 261 COVID-19 Cases

MaineHealth is adding walk-in appointments for people over age 18 at six of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Its Sanford clinic will begin offering the option 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Other locations in Scarborough, Norway, Boothbay Harbor, Rockland and Belfast will open up walk-in slots in the coming days. Its clinic in Farmington already began accepting walk-ins this week.

To see a complete list of dates and times, click here.

The Maine CDC has added 261 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend that began a week and a half ago. But the agency has added an additional death.

All told, just fewer than 60,700 cases of the disease have been identified in the state, and 778 Mainers have died.

More than 1.1 million vaccine doses have been administered, with about 46% of Mainers getting at least a first shot.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.