Health

Lewiston Hospital Holds Ceremony For New Cancer Care Center

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 10, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT

The final construction beam has been placed on Central Maine Medical Center's new Cancer Care Center in Lewiston.

During a "topping off" ceremony on Friday, Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman said that the 52,000-square-foot cancer center will bring diagnosis and treatment under one roof.

"That really provides very timely and very comprehensive care that we've never been able to do before," he said.

Androscoggin County has among the highest incidences of cancer in Maine. The $32 million project began in November and is expected to be completed early next year.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
