Lewiston Hospital Holds Ceremony For New Cancer Care Center

The final construction beam has been placed on Central Maine Medical Center's new Cancer Care Center in Lewiston.

During a "topping off" ceremony on Friday, Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman said that the 52,000-square-foot cancer center will bring diagnosis and treatment under one roof.

"That really provides very timely and very comprehensive care that we've never been able to do before," he said.

Androscoggin County has among the highest incidences of cancer in Maine. The $32 million project began in November and is expected to be completed early next year.