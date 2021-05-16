1 Death, 192 COVID-19 Cases Added Sunday

The Maine CDC added one COVID-19 death on Sunday and two on Saturday, bringing the total to 802 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency also added 192 new cases of the disease on Sunday. In all, 65,715 cases have been identified. One-hundred seventy five cases were added Saturday

Maine's average daily case count is on the decline, with 246 cases added per day in the past week, compared with 307 the week before.

As of Saturday, nearly 55% of Maine's population had received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or one dose of Moderna or Pfizer. That's about 62% of the eligible population, ages 12 and older.

On Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that the state would conform with CDC recommendations issued last week that allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks indoors or keep physical distance, in most cases. Those changes are set to go into effect on Monday, May 24.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.