© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Portland Will Keep Requiring Masks In City Buildings After State Mandate Ends

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak US Surge
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine.

The city of Portland is revising its COVID-19 safety policies as Maine's mask mandate is lifted next week.

Starting Monday, health screenings will no longer will be required for visitors at city buildings, but masks will be — even for those who have been vaccinated.

In a statement, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the updated guidance is to keep employees safe while providing essential services. The city is also asking that the public be kind and understanding when visiting businesses who continue to require some level of safety measures.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight