Portland Will Keep Requiring Masks In City Buildings After State Mandate Ends

The city of Portland is revising its COVID-19 safety policies as Maine's mask mandate is lifted next week.

Starting Monday, health screenings will no longer will be required for visitors at city buildings, but masks will be — even for those who have been vaccinated.

In a statement, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the updated guidance is to keep employees safe while providing essential services. The city is also asking that the public be kind and understanding when visiting businesses who continue to require some level of safety measures.

