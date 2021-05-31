42 Coronavirus Cases Added In Maine On Monday, But No New Deaths

There's been another dip in reported COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state is reporting just 42 newly confirmed cases today.

That was the smallest number of new daily cases since last October.

While weekend and holiday reports are often smaller, Maine's infection numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks.

No additional deaths have been reported since last week. The pandemic death toll is 825 in Maine.

As of late Monday morning, 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 36 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.