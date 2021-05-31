© 2021 Maine Public
Health

42 Coronavirus Cases Added In Maine On Monday, But No New Deaths

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT
A motorist pulling a camper and carrying kayaks and bikes travels on the Maine Turnpike, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Kennebunk, Maine. The state expects a large increase in the number of out-of-state visitors over last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close.

There's been another dip in reported COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state is reporting just 42 newly confirmed cases today.

That was the smallest number of new daily cases since last October.

While weekend and holiday reports are often smaller, Maine's infection numbers have been trending downward in recent weeks.

No additional deaths have been reported since last week. The pandemic death toll is 825 in Maine.

As of late Monday morning, 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, including 36 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.

