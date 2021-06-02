Maine's Mobile Vaccine Unit Will End Its Mission In Southern Maine

Maine's mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit is changing the location of its last two stops. The unit is currently in Calais and will then head to Madawaska. From there, it will end its mission in southern Maine: first stopping in Portland from Thursday June 10th through June 13, then Old Orchard Beach from June 15 through June 18.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says the locations changed to make the most use of the unit, which can administer 500 doses a day.

"And we want to position it in places in the state where it can be doing just that," Shah says.

Shah says the unit will be open during the evening in Portland to make it more accessible for restaurant and bar staff, and will also focus on vaccinating people who are experiencing homelessness.

The mobile vaccination unit, which Maine operates in partnership with FEMA, has administered more than 9,700 doses to date.