Officials: New England Is Experiencing A Critical Blood Shortage

New England is experiencing a critical blood shortage, hospital officials say.

Summer months are typically a slow time for blood donations, but hospital officials say the shortage has become extreme as the pandemic kept many people inside.

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, says the state has enough supply for emergency services, but as the shortage persists, some medical procedures may have to be rescheduled.

"As supplies dwindle, what we have seen--not yet in Maine, but what we have seen in other states, is that there can be a postponing of, for sure elective surgeries, etc.," Michaud says. "So, that's what we're trying to avoid."

Michaud says the state is close to that critical point, and he encourages anyone who is able to donate.

To find a place to donate near you, go to the American Red Cross website and enter your zip code under the "donate" tab.