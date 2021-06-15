© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Officials: New England Is Experiencing A Critical Blood Shortage

Maine Public | By Grace Laverriere
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak California Blood Donations
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Bags containing donated blood are stored in an icebox at the American Red Cross office in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Blood donations are tested for multiple infectious disease markers at a processing plant.

New England is experiencing a critical blood shortage, hospital officials say.

Summer months are typically a slow time for blood donations, but hospital officials say the shortage has become extreme as the pandemic kept many people inside.

Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, says the state has enough supply for emergency services, but as the shortage persists, some medical procedures may have to be rescheduled.

"As supplies dwindle, what we have seen--not yet in Maine, but what we have seen in other states, is that there can be a postponing of, for sure elective surgeries, etc.," Michaud says. "So, that's what we're trying to avoid."

Michaud says the state is close to that critical point, and he encourages anyone who is able to donate.

To find a place to donate near you, go to the American Red Cross website and enter your zip code under the "donate" tab.

Health
Grace Laverriere
Grace is the 2021 Jim Dowe Public Media Intern.
See stories by Grace Laverriere