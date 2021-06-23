© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 13 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
Another 13 cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Maine on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says that two more people have died from the disease.

Thirty-two patients are hospitalized. Half of them were in critical care, and five of them were on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC website, 65 percent of eligible Mainers have now received a final dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Maine CDC will hold it's regularly scheduled briefing on the coronavirus at 2 p.m. this afternoon (Wednesday). Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
