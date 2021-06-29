© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine CDC Reports Case Of Rare Powassan Virus In Waldo County Resident

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
Blacklegged ticks — also called deer ticks — are tiny. This adult female is about the size of a sesame seed.
The Maine CDC has identified a case of the Powassan virus in a Waldo county resident. It's the first case in the state this year of the rare vector borne disease.

The Powassan virus is transmitted through deer and woodchuck ticks and can cause mild to severe symptoms that appear up to a month after being bitten, including fever, aches, brain swelling and seizures.

The state CDC says the Waldo county resident is recovering after spending time in the hospital.

About 25 cases of Powassan virus are reported nationally each year. This is the ninth case reported in Maine since 2010.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight