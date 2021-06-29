Maine CDC Reports Case Of Rare Powassan Virus In Waldo County Resident

The Maine CDC has identified a case of the Powassan virus in a Waldo county resident. It's the first case in the state this year of the rare vector borne disease.

The Powassan virus is transmitted through deer and woodchuck ticks and can cause mild to severe symptoms that appear up to a month after being bitten, including fever, aches, brain swelling and seizures.

The state CDC says the Waldo county resident is recovering after spending time in the hospital.

About 25 cases of Powassan virus are reported nationally each year. This is the ninth case reported in Maine since 2010.