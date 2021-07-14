Maine Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine is reporting another 40 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state CDC is also reporting 5 new deaths from the disease.

Twenty-eight people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. Eighteen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting on its website that about 59 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, although that doesn't include some Mainers vaccinated at federal facilities or in other states.

The agency says that it has now detected 5 confirmed and another 5 suspected cases of the more contagious delta variant.

