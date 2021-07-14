© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A couple watches the surf come in near The Pier, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The beach town is hoping that the recently loosed COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. will result in an uptick in business with the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

Maine is reporting another 40 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state CDC is also reporting 5 new deaths from the disease.

Twenty-eight people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. Eighteen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting on its website that about 59 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, although that doesn't include some Mainers vaccinated at federal facilities or in other states.

The agency says that it has now detected 5 confirmed and another 5 suspected cases of the more contagious delta variant.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
