49 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Thursday
The Maine CDC is reporting 49 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 additional deaths.
Agency director Dr. Nirav Shah says on Twitter that the 10 deaths reported today — on top of the five reported yesterday — are all from a review of vital records dating from May 2020 to this past February.
The seven-day case average has been ticking up and currently stands at 24.
In vaccinations, just under 60% of the state population has received a final dose. Among those eligible, that rate is higher, with 67% of ages 12 and up having received a final dose.
Updated: July 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
This post was updated to explain that the 15 deaths reported this week were not recent.