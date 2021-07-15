© 2021 Maine Public
Health

49 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maine On Thursday

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
Members of the Maine Coast Juniors Rowing Club including single scullers Emily Drappeau, of Dresden, Maine, left, and Noa Sweden, center, of Phippsburg, Maine, set off on a 12-kilometer training workout on the Androscoggin River, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 49 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 additional deaths.

Agency director Dr. Nirav Shah says on Twitter that the 10 deaths reported today — on top of the five reported yesterday — are all from a review of vital records dating from May 2020 to this past February.

The seven-day case average has been ticking up and currently stands at 24.

In vaccinations, just under 60% of the state population has received a final dose. Among those eligible, that rate is higher, with 67% of ages 12 and up having received a final dose.

Updated: July 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
This post was updated to explain that the 15 deaths reported this week were not recent.

Patty Wight
