header.jpg
Health

Maine's New Coronavirus Case Count Remains Slightly Elevated On Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man takes a look at nautical-themed gifts on display outside a shop, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country with more than two-thirds of the population over age 12 fully vaccinated.

Maine is again reporting a slightly higher number of daily coronavirus cases.

The state CDC is reporting 45 new infections on Friday, and the seven-day average of new cases has now topped 25 for the first time since late June.

The state is also reporting one new death from the disease.

Twenty-nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. Fifteen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports that just about 60% of Maine residents are now vaccinated against the disease. That number rises to 68% for those eligible to receive the shots.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker