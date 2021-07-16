Maine's New Coronavirus Case Count Remains Slightly Elevated On Friday

Maine is again reporting a slightly higher number of daily coronavirus cases.

The state CDC is reporting 45 new infections on Friday, and the seven-day average of new cases has now topped 25 for the first time since late June.

The state is also reporting one new death from the disease.

Twenty-nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. Fifteen were in critical care and six were on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports that just about 60% of Maine residents are now vaccinated against the disease. That number rises to 68% for those eligible to receive the shots.