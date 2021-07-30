Maine Now Recommends Masks Indoors In Hancock, Somerset, Waldo Counties

Updated COVID-19 transmission rate statistics are prompting the state to now recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in Hancock, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

This week, the U.S. and the Maine CDC updated guidance on face coverings. It's now recommended that everyone - regardless of vaccination status- wear masks indoors in areas with substantial and high transmission.

When the federal recommendations were first announced Tuesday, they applied to York and Piscataquis Counties. By late Wednesday, Waldo was the only county affected.

Health officials says even vaccinated individuals should wear masks in areas with higher transmission due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.