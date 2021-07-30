© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine Now Recommends Masks Indoors In Hancock, Somerset, Waldo Counties

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A cutout figure wearing a coronavirus pandemic mask reminds customers at the Hatch gift shop to cover their face to enter the store, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine.

Updated COVID-19 transmission rate statistics are prompting the state to now recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in Hancock, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

This week, the U.S. and the Maine CDC updated guidance on face coverings. It's now recommended that everyone - regardless of vaccination status- wear masks indoors in areas with substantial and high transmission.

Maine Counties map update.JPG
Esta Pratt-Kielley
Maine now recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in Hancock, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

When the federal recommendations were first announced Tuesday, they applied to York and Piscataquis Counties. By late Wednesday, Waldo was the only county affected.

Health officials says even vaccinated individuals should wear masks in areas with higher transmission due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Health
Patty Wight
