Health

255 New Coronavirus Infections Reported In Maine Since End Of Last Week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Beach-goers recreate near The Pier, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The beach town is hoping that the recently loosed COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. will result in an uptick in business with the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

Maine is reporting another 255 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That number includes several days' worth of data. About 90 of the infections were detected on Monday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases continues to surge. It hit 92 on Tuesday, after reaching a recent low of 14 in mid-July.

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 today.

Forty-two patients were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday. Twenty-two were in critical care and eight were on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Monday that most hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the share of patients that has been vaccinated is growing.

