255 New Coronavirus Infections Reported In Maine Since End Of Last Week

Maine is reporting another 255 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That number includes several days' worth of data. About 90 of the infections were detected on Monday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases continues to surge. It hit 92 on Tuesday, after reaching a recent low of 14 in mid-July.

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 today.

Forty-two patients were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday. Twenty-two were in critical care and eight were on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Monday that most hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the share of patients that has been vaccinated is growing.