header.jpg
Health

COVID-19 Keeps Surging In Maine, With 126 New Cases on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 4, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Ron Delucia, Joanne MacIsaac
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Joanne MacIsaac and Ron Delucia, of Medford, Mass., share an umbrella, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine.

Maine is reporting another 126 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

And as infections keep surging across the state, the seven-day average of new cases hit 100. It's the first time in two months that number reached triple digits.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Forty-two Mainers were hospitalized with the disease on Tuesday. Twenty were in critical care and eight were on ventilators.

There are now five counties where the Maine CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors: Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, Waldo, and York.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
