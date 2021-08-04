COVID-19 Keeps Surging In Maine, With 126 New Cases on Wednesday

Maine is reporting another 126 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

And as infections keep surging across the state, the seven-day average of new cases hit 100. It's the first time in two months that number reached triple digits.

No additional coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Forty-two Mainers were hospitalized with the disease on Tuesday. Twenty were in critical care and eight were on ventilators.

There are now five counties where the Maine CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors: Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, Waldo, and York.