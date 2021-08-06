Maine's Daily COVID-19 Count Reaches Triple Digits For Third Day

The state is reporting another 145 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the seven-day average of new infections to 110 — its highest point since late spring.

No additional deaths have been reported for the last six days.

Forty-four people were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday morning. Eighteen were in critical care and seven were on ventilators.

The state CDC reports that 61% of all Mainers have now gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

Seven Maine counties now fall under the state's indoor face mask guidance because of higher transmission of the virus.