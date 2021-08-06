© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine's Daily COVID-19 Count Reaches Triple Digits For Third Day

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 6, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Ferry passengers disembark in the rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine.

The state is reporting another 145 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the seven-day average of new infections to 110 — its highest point since late spring.

No additional deaths have been reported for the last six days.

Forty-four people were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday morning. Eighteen were in critical care and seven were on ventilators.

The state CDC reports that 61% of all Mainers have now gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

Seven Maine counties now fall under the state's indoor face mask guidance because of higher transmission of the virus.

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker