Maine Medical Center Reports 5 Additional COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

One additional staff member at Maine Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the hospital's emergency department to 10.

The hospital is also monitoring four additional cases on a floor unrelated to the emergency department outbreak.

In a press release, Maine Medical Center says no patients who were exposed have tested positive. The hospital says it's reported the cases to the state CDC and the source of transmission is unknown at this point.

Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast also has an outbreak among eight staff. A spokesperson declined to say what departments are affected, citing privacy concerns. The hospital says the cases are believed to be caused by community transmission.

Waldo and Cumberland counties are among 13 areas in Maine identified by the US CDC as having substantial to high transmission levels of COVID-19.

