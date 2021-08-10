© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Medical Center Reports 5 Additional COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT
Maine Medical Center
David Sharp
/
Associated Press
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

One additional staff member at Maine Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the hospital's emergency department to 10.

The hospital is also monitoring four additional cases on a floor unrelated to the emergency department outbreak.

In a press release, Maine Medical Center says no patients who were exposed have tested positive. The hospital says it's reported the cases to the state CDC and the source of transmission is unknown at this point.

Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast also has an outbreak among eight staff. A spokesperson declined to say what departments are affected, citing privacy concerns. The hospital says the cases are believed to be caused by community transmission.

Waldo and Cumberland counties are among 13 areas in Maine identified by the US CDC as having substantial to high transmission levels of COVID-19.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
