Health

Waldo County Hospital Says No Common Link Among Staff COVID-19 Cases

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT

Waldo County General Hospital says cases of COVID-19 among eight staff members do not appear to be linked.

In a press release, hospital officials say an exposure outside of work has been identified in most, if not all cases.

Waldo County has been identified by the U.S. CDC as an area of high transmission for the past two weeks. Its positivity rate is just under 11. That's more than three times the state average.

The hospital says several staff who tested positive are fully vaccinated, but the cases are disproportionately affecting staff who have not received the vaccine.

Patty Wight
Patty Wight
