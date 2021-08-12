Maine Reports 235 New Coronavirus Infections, 2 Deaths On Thursday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Maine continues to climb, and two more people have died from the infection.

The state CDC reported 235 new infections on Thursday, which is the greatest single-day increase in three months.

The seven-day average of new cases has doubled over the last 10 days, from 80 to 163.

There's also been an uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Sixty Mainers were hospitalized with the disease yesterday (Wednesday). Twenty-eight were in critical care and thirteen were on ventilators.