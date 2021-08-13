1 Death, 67 Hospitalizations As Maine's Third Big COVID-19 Surge Continues Friday

Maine's surge of COVID-19 cases continues on Friday.

One more person has died from the disease, and the state has reported 215 new cases.

It's the third day new infections have topped 200. The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 171. That's seven times higher than it was a month ago.

Sixty-seven people were hospitalized with the coronavirus yesterday. Thirty were in critical care and fifteen were on ventilators.

In response to the new surge of cases driven by the Delta variant, the Mills administration announced yesterday that it will require all health care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by October.