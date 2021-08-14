Maine Reports 188 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday, With Nearly 70 In Hospital

Maine's latest coronavirus surge appears to be continuing.

The state CDC has reported 188 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That has pushed the state's seven-day average of new infections above 200 for the first time in almost three months.

It also comes as the state's overall portion of coronavirus tests coming back positive — known as the positivity rate — climbed from 2.69% last Monday to 3.65% on Friday. Public health experts say that trend can point to increasing circulation of the virus in the community.

The state reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Sixty-nine Mainers were hospitalized the disease as of Friday morning — 22 more than were hospitalized on Monday — including 35 in critical care and 15 on ventilators.