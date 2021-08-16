© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

A 'Different Pandemic': Maine Hospital Leaders Alarmed By Spike In COVID-19 Patients

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
hospitalizations.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
Medical personnel discuss patients that had been admitted for testing for the coronavirus at the entrance Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine hospitals say they're seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients.

The state CDC is reporting 82 hospitalizations statewide, with half of those patients in critical care and 15 on ventilators.

During an appearance on Maine Calling on Monday, Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said their hospital system is caring for 31 of those patients. Mills says they range from adolescents to older adults, and all are from rural areas.

"The vast majority are unvaccinated. I think out of 31 of our hospitalizations, 23 are unvaccinated. And the ones who are vaccinated who are hospitalized are elderly or people with a lot of underlying conditions or immune compromised," Mills said.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health said they're seeing similar trends. He said we're in a "different pandemic" and is pleading for people to get vaccinated.

Jarvis said that in his health system, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has surged to levels similar to last November and December.

"Our one week positivity rate is now 6.55%," he said. "We get alarmed when it goes above one percent. So this is much, much different.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight