Health

Maine CDC Reports Outbreak Of Gastrointestinal Illness Linked To Ellsworth Campground

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT

The Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses at the Patten Pond Camping Resort in Ellsworth.

The agency says that individuals at 32 campsites have symptoms.

The cause of the outbreak is unclear, but the resort found E. Coli in its drinking water system. A boil water order has been in place since Tuesday, Aug. 17, and bottled water is being distributed to campers.

The CDC is advising that anyone who stayed at the Patten Pond Camping Resort since Aug. 8 contact their health care provider if they experience nausea, fever, loose stools, or vomiting.

Patty Wight
