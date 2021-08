The Maine CDC added 205 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two more Mainers have died.

That brings the total number of cases reported in the state to 73,659, with 924 total deaths.

In the last 7 days, Maine has added an average of 190 cases per day.

Eighty-eight Mainers are currently hospitalized with the disease, with 44 patients in critical care and 19 on ventilators.