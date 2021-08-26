Fire Chiefs Association Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For First Responders

The International Association of Fire Chiefs has issued a statement in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of all fire and emergency medical services personnel.

Earlier this week, dozens of EMS personnel in Maine spoke in opposition to the Mills administration's vaccine mandate for first responders.

The IAFC reports 213 fire and EMS professionals have died and thousands more across the country have had to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 patients.

In their statement, the group notes that fire and EMS personnel can be up to 15 times more likely than the public to contract COVID-19.

The association represents the leadership of firefighters and emergency responders worldwide.