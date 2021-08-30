© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine CDC Director: Booster Shots For Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Likely To Arrive By Late September

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
Nirav Shah
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference Monday, March 16, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in Maine starting the week of Sept. 20.

State CDC Director Nirav Shah says people will be eligible for booster shots after at least eight months have passed since getting their second dose.

While the state is preparing for the roll out, Shah says officials are still highly focused on administering first shots.

In Maine alone, he says, "The risk of getting COVID if you're unvaccinated is eight times higher than the risk of getting COVID if you're vaccinated."

And Shah says the risk of needing hospital-level care is more than seven times higher for unvaccinated individuals.

Shah also says that he remains concerned about ICU bed capacity due to the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Monday, 136 people are hospitalized and 69 are in critical care.

Shah says the majority of patients who need hospital-level care are unvaccinated — and the rate is much higher in ICUs.

"Indeed, as of last week, the entire ICU of COVID patients at Maine Medical Center — all of the COVID patients in the ICU — were unvaccinated individuals," he says.

Shah says one promising statistic among rising case numbers and hospitalizations is that vaccinations are also up by more than 50% in the past two weeks.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight