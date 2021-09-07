Former High-Volume Vaccination Clinic Reopens In Sanford

A former high-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford has reopened.

The York County Emergency Management Agency resumed operations at the site of a former Marshalls retail store on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says she's not expecting the thousand-dose-a-day numbers the clinic saw last spring, but the agency wanted to offer another option for people given the emergence of the Delta variant and the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

"We got a lot of feedback when we were open that folks were able to access it. So, we wanted to make it a place where folks could get to easily," she says.

The clinic will operate from 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Starting Sept. 18, the clinic will also be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

"It worked great before. It's kind of a central location in York County, and it's easily accessible, so we decided to use this location again," Arsenault says.

The clinic administered 40,000 doses last spring.