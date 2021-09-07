© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Former High-Volume Vaccination Clinic Reopens In Sanford

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak US
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this March 3, 2021, file photo, senior citizens leave a COVID-19 vaccination site operated by Maine Health in the site of a former department store in Sanford, Maine.

A former high-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford has reopened.

The York County Emergency Management Agency resumed operations at the site of a former Marshalls retail store on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says she's not expecting the thousand-dose-a-day numbers the clinic saw last spring, but the agency wanted to offer another option for people given the emergence of the Delta variant and the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

"We got a lot of feedback when we were open that folks were able to access it. So, we wanted to make it a place where folks could get to easily," she says.

The clinic will operate from 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Starting Sept. 18, the clinic will also be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

"It worked great before. It's kind of a central location in York County, and it's easily accessible, so we decided to use this location again," Arsenault says.

The clinic administered 40,000 doses last spring.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
