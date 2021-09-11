© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 581 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths On Saturday

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published September 11, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Visitors wear face coverings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine. COVID-19 continues to spread in Maine at increasing rates due the highly transmissible delta variant.

Two more Mainers have died from COVID-19, and 581 new cases have been identified, according to the Maine CDC.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine past 80,000 — to 80,510.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 961.

In the last seven days, the state added an average of 349 cases per day. That's down slightly from a week ago.

As of Friday, 857,066 Mainers were fully vaccinated, or about 72.2% of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

