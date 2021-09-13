© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Health Systems See Record COVID-19 Positivity Rates

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 13, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A medical assistant enters data at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

Leaders from Maine's two largest health systems say they're seeing record high percentages of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says the positivity rate for all tests done across its system is 11.5%. Dr. Dora Mills says MaineHealth's rate is more than 10%.

"That's a very high rate of test positivity, and very concerning," Mills says.

Mills says the majority of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized continue to be unvaccinated and from rural areas of the state. She urges those who want to support exhausted hospital staff to encourage others to get vaccinated and wear masks.

Across the state, 194 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Forty are on ventilators — nearly triple the number a month ago.

"As many as between 25% and 50% of individuals [are] requiring intensive care," Jarvis said. "Again, we never saw that at any other time during the pandemic."

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
