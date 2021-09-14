St. Mary's And MaineHealth Expand Clinical Services

St. Mary's Health System and MaineHealth announced Tuesday that they're expanding their clinical affiliation.

The agreement will bring specialists from MaineHealth to the St. Mary's campus in Lewiston to perform general surgery as well as provide cardiology and cancer care.

St. Mary's president Steven Jorgensen says in a written statement that the expanded affiliation will not only make more services available locally, it will strengthen recruiting efforts and make the area more attractive to businesses.

Lewiston is also home to another health system, Central Maine Healthcare.