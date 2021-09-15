© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Reports 778 New Coronavirus Infections, 7 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker,
Patty Wight
Published September 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT
Updated September 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak High Holy Days
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A class on Judaism is held under a tent set upon outside Temple Beth El, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. The recent COVID-19 upsurge is disrupting plans for full-fledged in-person services.

Maine health authorities are reporting another 778 coronavirus infections on Wednesday — the highest single-day jump since an earlier surge last January.

And the Maine CDC says that seven more people have died with COVID-19.

In addition, the Maine CDC continues to work through a backlog of COVID-19 tests. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said even though the agency has added about three dozen people to the team that reviews tests, there are currently about 2,900 positive labs results waiting examination.

"We didn't think that the onslaught of cases we're getting would be where we are right now," Shah said.

The seven day average is 450, more than double what it was a month ago.

The surge of the delta variant also continues to stress the state's health care providers.

A record 42 people in Maine are being treated for COVID-19 on ventilators and 192 people total are hospitalized, including two children.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight