Maine Reports 778 New Coronavirus Infections, 7 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine health authorities are reporting another 778 coronavirus infections on Wednesday — the highest single-day jump since an earlier surge last January.

And the Maine CDC says that seven more people have died with COVID-19.

In addition, the Maine CDC continues to work through a backlog of COVID-19 tests. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said even though the agency has added about three dozen people to the team that reviews tests, there are currently about 2,900 positive labs results waiting examination.

"We didn't think that the onslaught of cases we're getting would be where we are right now," Shah said.

The seven day average is 450, more than double what it was a month ago.

The surge of the delta variant also continues to stress the state's health care providers.

A record 42 people in Maine are being treated for COVID-19 on ventilators and 192 people total are hospitalized, including two children.