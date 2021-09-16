Officials Say Sharp Increase In Maine's COVID-19 Automatic Monitoring System Is From Rise In School-Related Cases

The number of people added to Maine's Sara Alert system for Covid nearly tripled in the past week.

Sara Alert sends daily automated text messages to close contacts to monitor for symptoms. According to the Maine CDC, 5,000 people were added to the system last week, compared to roughly 1,800 the previous week.

A spokesperson for the CDC, Robert Long, says the increase is primarily due to a rise in school-related cases.

Despite the uptick, Long says contact tracers are calling parents and guardians of school-related contacts within 24 hours of reporting into Sara Alert.