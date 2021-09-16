© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Officials Say Sharp Increase In Maine's COVID-19 Automatic Monitoring System Is From Rise In School-Related Cases

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT

The number of people added to Maine's Sara Alert system for Covid nearly tripled in the past week.

Sara Alert sends daily automated text messages to close contacts to monitor for symptoms. According to the Maine CDC, 5,000 people were added to the system last week, compared to roughly 1,800 the previous week.

A spokesperson for the CDC, Robert Long, says the increase is primarily due to a rise in school-related cases.

Despite the uptick, Long says contact tracers are calling parents and guardians of school-related contacts within 24 hours of reporting into Sara Alert.

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight