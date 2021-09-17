© 2021 Maine Public
Health
Making School Work

Maine Schools Have Reported 1,300 COVID-19 Cases In The Last Month

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
AP21032648111487.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
Seventh grader Trinity Cressey works on her computer at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

Maine schools have reported more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 to the state Department of Education in the past 30 days.

Caribou High School reported the largest outbreak, with 35 cases, followed by Hermon High School with 34.

Other schools with outbreaks of more than 20 cases include Mildred Day School in Arundel and Piscataquis Elementary in Guilford.

Both Brewer High School and Community School reported 16 cases each.

Search for your school below:

Patty Wight
