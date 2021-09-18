© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Reports 587 New Coronavirus Infections, 1 Death On Saturday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published September 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
A couple wears face coverings Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The state is struggling with the recent high rate of growth of COVID-19 cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 587 new coronavirus infections on Saturday.

That marks a slight dip from the recent jumps in cases — it's the first time that number was below 600 in the past five days — but they could still go up again next week. State health investigators have recently been working through a large backlog of test results.

One more death from COVID-19 has also been reported.

The high case counts come as the delta variant continues to drive a late summer spike in infections and hospitals are swamped with COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, 201 patients were hospitalized with the disease, including 76 in critical care and 34 on ventilators.

